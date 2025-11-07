The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Friday that its forces have taken another Ukrainian settlement under control.

The ministry said in a statement that the Vostok (East) group of forces has taken control of the village of Uspenivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The ministry also reported that it successfully repelled six Ukrainian counterattacks aimed at breaching the encirclement in the Kharkiv region.

According to the ministry's information, Ukraine responded with air strikes throughout the week, but Russian air defense systems shot down 17 guided aerial bombs and 13 US-made HIMARS rockets, along with 1,497 drones.

Additionally, the Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed seven Ukrainian underwater drones in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, according to the statement.

Independent verification of the Russian Defense Ministry's claim is difficult due to the ongoing military conflict, and Ukraine has yet to release a statement to explain the situation.





