Indonesia commits $1B to Brazil’s global forest protection fund

Indonesia has pledged to invest $1 billion in Brazil's flagship Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF), a global fund aimed at safeguarding tropical forests and combating deforestation worldwide, state-run media reported on Friday.

The announcement was made by Indonesia's special presidential envoy for energy and climate change, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, on behalf of President Prabowo Subianto during the Belem Leader Summit in Belem, Brazil, on Thursday, Antara news agency reported.

"Today, on behalf of President Prabowo Subianto, I express Indonesia's commitment to participate in the Tropical Forest Forever Facility. This is a fund established by Brazil, Indonesia, and several other nations, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo," Hashim said.

According to Hashim, so far Brazil has committed $1 billion, Norway has pledged $3 billion over 10 years, while France has already contributed 400 million euros and plans to add another 500 million euros by 2030, for the fund.

The TFFF represents a $125 billion fund to support the preservation of forests in tropical countries.

On Thursday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva formally inaugurated the highly anticipated COP30 United Nations climate summit in Belem, welcoming more than 60 world leaders to the Amazonian city.

The summit, which will run until Nov. 21, expects to draw over 60,000 participants from 160 countries, with international organizations and delegations arriving daily.

Notable leaders in attendance include Gabriel Boric (Chile), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Emmanuel Macron (France), Pedro Sanchez (Spain), and Keir Starmer (United Kingdom). The most significant absences, however, are those of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, both of whom declined Lula's invitation.



