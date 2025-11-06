Sharp rise in rare earth prices in third quarter

Prices for rare earth metals surged in the third quarter after China imposed tighter export restrictions, according to a monthly commodity index published by the Bavarian Industry Association (vbw).



The materials are vital for smartphones, turbines, semiconductors and other high-tech and military applications.



Their prices in US dollars rose by 8.2% compared to the previous quarter, according to the latest edition of the vbw's monthly raw materials price index. This continued the trend of previous months, with rare earth prices already rising by 8.9% in the second quarter.



"We urgently need to reduce our dependencies, especially on China," said vbw chief executive officer Bertram Brossardt.



While the Chinese leadership has suspended export restrictions following a meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, there is still no agreement in the trade conflict between the world's two largest economies.



China in April announced new export controls on seven rare earths in response to tariffs threatened by Trump. It then announced further tightening in October.



According to estimates, almost two-thirds of the world's rare earths are mined in China, and 90% are processed for industrial use. Prices reached record highs in early 2022 during the Covid-19 pandemic, when global supply chains were severely disrupted.



According to the vbw raw materials price index, precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum also became significantly more expensive in the third quarter, with a price increase of 12.6%.



"This reveals the current uncertainty," said Brossardt. "Investors are increasingly looking for seemingly safe investments, such as gold."



