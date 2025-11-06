EU official calls for opening of humanitarian corridor in eastern DR Congo

An official of the European Union called Wednesday on parties involved in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to open a humanitarian corridor and allow the resumption of humanitarian flights.

Addressing a press conference in the capital Kinshasa, Johan Borgstram, the EU special representative to the Great Lakes region, deplored the degradation of essential services in the area and called on the warring parties to "respect the principles of international humanitarian law."

Expressing concern over the growing violence in eastern Congo provinces, Borgstram blamed the M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, for the escalation, which has displaced thousands of people in eastern Congo.

He denounced the alleged presence of Rwandan troops in Congo, saying it is a violation of the territorial integrity of the country.

Borgstram also hailed Qatar and the US for mediating talks between the Congolese government and rebels and stressed the need for all parties in the conflict to respect the ceasefire and to engage in sincere dialogue.

The rebels and the government signed the Declaration of Principles ceasefire deal in Doha in July.

But fighting continues between government forces and the M23 rebels, with each side accusing the other of violating the ceasefire.

Nearly 7 million people in Congo are internally displaced, according to the government.

However, the M23 rebels claimed last week that "there is no longer any humanitarian emergency" in the areas under their control, "since all displaced persons have returned to their places of origin."



