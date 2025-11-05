'NATO is unbeatable': Rutte says alliance unity deters any potential attack

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Wednesday that the alliance's collective strength makes it "absolutely unbeatable," expressing confidence that no one would dare to attack any NATO member.

If this country were under attack, there would be "31 other nations coming to the rescue of Romania. This is how NATO works," Rutte said at a joint press conference with Romanian President Nicusor Dan in Bucharest.

"And I think this makes us unbeatable, absolutely unbeatable. And that is why I believe that nobody will ever try," he added.

Rutte stressed that Romania has been a "steadfast and valued ally," providing leadership in the strategically vital Black Sea region. He praised Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye for their joint efforts to expand demining and patrol operations in the area.

He said NATO's vigilance remains high amid repeated Russian drone incursions into Romanian airspace.

"NATO takes these incidents extremely seriously, and we will remain vigilant. Deterrence is the bedrock of our defense, and so we are making crystal clear that NATO is ready, willing and able to do what it takes to defend," Rutte noted.

Addressing Washington's recent decision to reduce its troop presence in some eastern flank countries, including Romania, Rutte downplayed concerns, saying such adjustments are routine.

"The US has a big presence in Europe, and that presence is there ... These adjustments take place. Please don't read too much into that," he said.

Rutte also highlighted growing cooperation between NATO and the EU on anti-drone technologies, describing their efforts as "a powerful combination."

The Romanian leader, for his part, said the country will continue investing in defense and remains committed to strengthening NATO's eastern flank.

Bucharest is hosting the 2025 NATO Industry Forum on Nov. 5-6, bringing together alliance leaders and defense industry representatives to discuss boosting defense production, innovation and cooperation.