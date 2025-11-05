GERMAN LEFT CELEBRATES, FAR-RIGHT AFD SLAMS MAMDANIS NEW YORK WIN

The election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City's mayor has triggered sharply contrasting reactions from German politicians, with left-wing lawmakers celebrating the victory while far-right figures condemn it.

A senior Left Party lawmaker hailed the outcome as a victory for progressive politics, emphasizing its significance for movements worldwide advocating solidarity and human rights and calling for an end to Israel's brutal war in Gaza.

"Zohran Mamdani's election victory in New York is not just a local success—it is also a symbol that the idea of a society based on solidarity can be successful, even in the heart of capitalism," Left Party lawmaker Nicole Gohlke said in a social media post.

"His commitment to a livable city for all, together with his stance on human rights and against genocide (in Gaza), shows how important it is to take a clear position without fear of defamation and attacks," she said.

In stark contrast, far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmaker Maximilian Krah attacked the election result, calling Mamdani "the new global star" of the left parties, and claiming that his policies would likely turn New York City into a failed city.

"The election of the left-wing extremist Mamdani as mayor of New York benefits Trump. He can now hold the entire Democratic Party jointly responsible for the foreseeable disaster in New York," Krah said.

Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian to hold the office, according to a projection by The Associated Press.

The 34-year-old defeated independent candidate and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a historic victory for the Democratic Party's progressive wing.

Mamdani, an avowed democratic socialist, ran a campaign focused on affordability and social services. He promised free buses, universal childcare, city-run grocery stores, rent-stabilized housing and a plan to raise the minimum wage to $30 per hour by 2030.

He also pledged to order the New York Police Department to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he enter the city, citing the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against him for war crimes in Gaza.





