US to UK says ‘listening’ to Trump on giving more support to North Sea oil

The US ambassador to the UK on Monday said that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been "listening" to Donald Trump's calls for Britain to give more support to North Sea oil and gas companies.

Warren Stephens said he believed there had been "a bit of movement" in UK policy following Trump's interventions, and expressed hope that further changes would follow.

Speaking to Sky News in his first broadcast interview since taking up the post, Stephens-a former investment banker-said he had attended meetings between Starmer and Trump during the US president's state visit to the UK in September, where North Sea oil policy was discussed.

"I hope that the UK will continue to examine the policies in the North Sea and frankly, make some changes to it. To allow for more drilling and more production," Stephens said. "Because you're getting-you're using oil and gas but you're importing it. Why not use your own?"

Asked if Starmer was "listening" to Trump's message during those discussions, Stephens said: "Yes, absolutely. And I think there are certainly members of the government that are listening to that. And there is a little bit of movement to make some changes to the policy. And I hope that will continue."

Stephens was also asked about reports suggesting the UK government might scrap the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies earlier than planned.

"But it's not just US companies; it's a lot of UK companies here," Stephens said. "I literally just had a meeting with a lot of them, a round table, and they're worried about their supply chain. They're worried about their workforce because right now they don't have enough work for their workers.

"So, not only are the current policies leaving a lot of oil and gas in the North Sea, they're going to have a huge impact on employment."

Trump is known for heavily favoring the development of fossil fuel extraction, using the phrase "Drill baby drill," while actively trying to defund renewable energy projects, even ones nearly completed.

He has called the existence of global warming a "Chinese hoax."