Finland’s president warns of 'new nuclear age' amid rising security threats

Finland's President Alexander Stubb has warned that the world has entered "a new nuclear age" as global security tensions intensify and the role of nuclear weapons grows.

Speaking at the opening of Finland's 254th National Defence Course in Helsinki on Monday, Stubb said the country's security environment has become "harsher than we would prefer," primarily due to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

"The assessment of our security environment begins with Russia, its objectives and the means it employs to pursue these objectives," he said.

"One of these means is war, and, indeed, Russia is now in its fourth year of war in Ukraine," he added, emphasizing that Ukraine "is fighting not only for its own existence but also for the whole of Europe and democracy."

Stubb stressed that supporting Ukraine also benefits Finland, noting that Kyiv's experience in modern warfare offers valuable lessons.

"Ukraine has an unparalleled understanding of modern warfare, and we are learning a lot from them. Cooperation is a two-way street," he said.

He said Russia does not pose an immediate military threat to Finland, but stressed that continued investments in deterrence and defense are key to preventing future risks.

Stubb described today's world as one of "multidimensional crises," driven by hybrid threats and the need to protect not only physical and digital infrastructure but also what he called "mental infrastructure," the resilience and unity of society.

"We have moved on to a new nuclear age where, unfortunately, the role that nuclear weapons play has been increasing," he said.

The president also reflected on the changing role of the US, describing Finland's military cooperation with Washington as "thriving" but acknowledging that America's strategic focus "is turning partly elsewhere."

Drawing parallels with past wars, Stubb said Russia's war on Ukraine echoes the armoured conflicts of the 1940s while also introducing modern elements such as autonomous weapons systems.

"Peace and freedom come at a price," Stubb concluded, referring to Finland's NATO membership, acquisition of 64 F-35 fighter jets, and the government's increased defence spending as crucial steps to safeguard national and regional security.





