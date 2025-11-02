Kremlin urges peaceful solution to US-Venezuela conflict

Moscow called on Sunday for the United States and Venezuela to avoid a fresh conflict in the region following attacks by US forces on alleged drug smugglers from the South American country.



"Of course, we want everything to remain in a peaceful context and not for fresh conflicts to arise in the region," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to a report by the TASS state news agency.



TASS described Peskov's comments as a response to a report in the Washington Post that said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had asked Moscow for military assistance, with the emphasis on air defences.



Russia and oil-rich Venezuela have concluded a partnership agreement, which went into force last week but does not include military support, as far as is known.



Washington by contrast does not recognize Maduro's election and has put up a reward of up to $50 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction.



US forces have for weeks been attacking boats allegedly smuggling drugs in the Caribbean and the Pacific.



The US accuses Venezuela of being involved in the smuggling and has deployed a large naval force to the region. Venezuela and others have seen this as threatening possible military action.



