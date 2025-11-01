Trump blames Democrats for government shutdown, calls them 'crazed lunatics'

US President Donald Trump blamed Senate Democrats on Friday for the government shutdown, which is now in its 31st day.

"The shutdown proceeds because the Democrats just don't know what they're doing. I don't know what's wrong with them," Trump told reporters in the state of Florida. "They've become crazed lunatics."

Trump said he wants to meet the Democrats, but first they have to open the government.

"I'm always willing to meet; all they have to do is open up the country. Let them open up the country and we'll meet. We'll meet very quickly," he said.

The Senate failed to advance a Republican-backed funding bill to end the shutdown for a 13th time after falling short of the 60 votes needed to move forward.

"Everything is their fault. It's so easily solved. You know, we have a number of Democrats that have already voted for this, but the Republicans are very unified," Trump said.

The Republicans are calling for five "reasonable" Democrats to join them to reopen the government.

The shutdown, the second-longest in US history, began Oct. 1 after a breakdown in negotiations on federal spending priorities.



