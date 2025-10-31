The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday accused Kyiv of concealing the "real state of affairs" on the frontline, saying recent comments by a Ukrainian official confirmed "catastrophic" losses in several besieged areas.

"Yesterday's statement by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi, prohibiting foreign and Ukrainian media from attempting to reach Ukrainian servicemen trapped in the cauldrons through territory liberated by Russia, was an official acknowledgement of the catastrophic situation for the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk," the ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Kyiv's restrictions on journalists aim to "conceal the real state of affairs on the front and deceive the international community and the people of Ukraine."

It also claimed Ukrainian authorities are seeking to "maintain favorable conditions for obtaining and continuing to embezzle funds sent by Western sponsors to wage war against Russia."

The ministry said President Vladimir Putin ordered "unimpeded passage" for foreign and Ukrainian journalists to areas where Ukrainian forces are surrounded, adding that Russian troops are ready to cease hostilities during media visits.

Putin earlier stated that the Russian Armed Forces "would not object" to allowing journalists into the encircled zones in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side did not respond to the claims.