Dictionary.com selects "6-7" as the word of the year for 2025

The dictionary defines "6-7" as "classic brainrot jargon"; it describes the phrase as "deliberately meaningless, related to the fun of engaging in complete nonsense."

In essence, the term can mean "so-so", "maybe yes, maybe no", or sometimes it doesn't mean anything at all. Particularly popular among youth, "6-7" has become a kind of shouting reflex and is often loudly exclaimed in sports matches or classrooms, with hands thrown in the air. Teachers are increasingly complaining about this trend.

Steve Johnson, the Linguistics Director at the dictionary, mentioned, "6-7 is one of the first interjections to be chosen as the word of the year."

According to Johnson, the expression reflects the "absurdity, in-jokes, and social signaling" that define the internet culture of 2025.

The origin of the term is unclear, but most people associate it with either Skrilla's 2024 song "Doot Doot (6 7)" or viral videos related to NBA star LaMelo Ball's height of 6 feet 7 inches.

On the X platform, a post stating "ITS NOT EVEN A WORD!" garnered over 297,000 likes. Comedian Gianmarco Soresi posted, "I feel old."

"6-7" BECOMES A CULTURAL PHENOMENON

On TikTok, there are over 2 million posts tagged with #67. People are creating everything from handshake gestures to artworks with a "6-7" theme.

Some teachers are using the phrase as a humorous tool in classes, and videos have gone viral of customers cheering when the order number "67" is called in a restaurant.

"6-7" even featured in an episode of South Park released this month.

Other phrases on Dictionary.com's shortlist for 2025 included:

aura farming

Gen Z stare

tariff

tradwife

Johnson stated that among all these candidates, "6-7" best reflects the internet-fused cultural zeitgeist of 2025.