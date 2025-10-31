China-Canada ties begin to 'recover and improve'

China will work with Canada to bring bilateral relations back on the right track of "sound, stable, and sustainable" development at an early date and deliver more benefits to the two peoples, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Ottawa-Beijing relations have begun to "recover and improve," ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated on the US social media company X, along with a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who met on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.

"Through the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Canada relationship is beginning to recover and improve," Mao said, adding that the development is "in line with the common interests of both countries."

Separately, during his address at the APEC CEO Summit on Friday, Xi urged countries to "have vision," step up responsibility, and "choose what meets the expectation of the people in the Asia Pacific and stands the test of history."

The world is at a "new crossroads -- solidarity, cooperation and mutual benefit or return of hegemonism and the law of the jungle; multilateralism, openness and inclusiveness or unilateralism and protectionism," he said.

Xi also urged APEC members to "take the lead in safeguarding peace and stability," as well as keep the global industrial and supply chains "stable and unimpeded," and to advance regional economic integration."

"Fully leverage the diversity of Asia Pacific economies, draw on each other's strengths, and jointly make the pie of Asia Pacific cooperation bigger," he said, adding that the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development should be "fully implemented."





