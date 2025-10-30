US Senate passes resolution rejecting Trump tariffs on Canada

The US Senate passed a joint resolution Wednesday aimed at rejecting President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada.

By a vote of 50-46, the Senate passed S.J. Res. 77, terminating the national emergency declared to impose duties on Canadian imports.

Joining the Democrats, four Republican Senators including Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell voted in favor.

They also previously voted to block the tariffs on Canada in April.

The Senate also approved a resolution Tuesday to terminate Trump's sweeping tariffs on Brazilian goods, including oil, coffee and beef.

Despite Senate approval, the measures are expected to stall in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which has moved to block any effort to overturn Trump's tariffs.





