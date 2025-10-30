German FM vows support for Syria’s stability, recovery ahead of visit

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul pledged strong support Thursday for Syria's political transition and economic recovery, emphasizing that the country's stability is crucial for Germany's interests.

"Syria is located in the immediate neighbourhood of the EU. Whatever happens in Syria also has direct and indirect consequences for us in Germany. A stable Syria is in Germany's interest," Wadephul said in a statement, ahead of his visit to Damascus.

Germany's top diplomat said the Syrian people have entered a new era with the fall of the Assad dictatorship, stressing that the international community should support them in rebuilding their country and healing the deep wounds left by twelve years of civil war.

"Syria faces immense challenges. Addressing them requires a government that guarantees all citizens, regardless of gender, religious, ethnic, or social affiliation, a life of dignity and security," Wadephul said. "This is the prerequisite for laying the foundation for a free, secure, and stable Syria, and I will emphasize this in my talks," he added.

Recalling that Germany and the EU have already taken decisive steps to lift all economic sanctions against Syria following the fall of the Assad regime, Wadephul pledged Germany's continued economic, technical, and humanitarian support for the country's recovery.

He emphasized that German companies are eager to invest in Syria's economic development.

The minister also noted that Germany is currently home to more than one million Syrians who fled the country during the civil war. "Many have not only found protection here, but also a new home. Some are also considering returning to Syria to rebuild their country," Wadephul said.

"I would also like to work with our partners in Syria to deepen this special relationship between our countries," he said.





