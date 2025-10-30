Syria, Germany discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held talks in Damascus on Thursday with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields.

The meeting focused on ways to bolster bilateral relations between Damascus and Berlin and boost cooperation in the political, economic, and humanitarian fields, in addition to the latest regional and international developments of common interest, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The two sides stressed the importance of diplomatic dialogue and direct communication to support regional stability and enhance opportunities for cooperation in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly peoples," the ministry said.

Wadephul, in pre-departure statements, vowed support for Syria's political transition and economic recovery and emphasized that the country's stability is crucial for Germany's interests.

Thursday's meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Syria has been working to revive the country's economy by attracting investors and signing trade agreements with regional states and companies after Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party's decades-long rule since 1963.



