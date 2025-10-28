Türkiye welcomes Cambodia-Thailand peace deal

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed the peace accord signed between Cambodia and Thailand, saying Ankara believes the agreement will contribute to regional stability in Southeast Asia.

In a statement, the ministry said it "welcomes the joint declaration signed between Cambodia and Thailand" and believes that the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord "will contribute to regional peace and stability."

The accord, signed in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, was overseen by US President Donald Trump and co-signed by leaders from Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia. The agreement brings an end to Cambodia and Thailand's deadly border dispute, which erupted into clashes in July.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also expressed appreciation for the efforts of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and President Trump in facilitating the signing of the accord.





