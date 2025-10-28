Trump says US-Japan relations 'will be stronger than ever before'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that US-Japan relations will reach unprecedented strength as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo.

"I have always had a great love of Japan and a great respect of Japan, and I will say that this will be a relationship that will be stronger than ever before," Trump said.

He pledged unwavering support to Tokyo, telling Takaichi the US will be there for "any question, any doubt, anything you want, any favors you need, describing the two nations as allies "at the strongest level."

Trump also acknowledged that Japan is increasing its military capacity "very substantially," noting Washington has received "orders for a very large amount of new military equipment."

He said bilateral trade has reached historical levels as both nations prepare to sign a new deal that is "very fair."

"I'd also like to congratulate you on being the first woman prime minister. That's a big deal," he said.

Takaichi said Tokyo "would like to realize a new golden age of the Japan-US Alliance, where both Japan and the United States will become stronger and also more prosperous."

She appreciated Trump's "unwavering commitment towards peace and stability," saying that in a short time, "the world started to enjoy more peace on the ground."

The two countries "have developed the greatest alliance in the world, and together with you, Japan is ready to contribute towards peace and stability," she added.

She also reiterated her stance on restoring Japanese diplomacy "to protect Japan's own national interests" as well as expressing readiness to advance further cooperation with Washington toward their "shared goal of achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Takaichi also committed to strengthening "Japan's national power, namely diplomacy, defense capabilities, economic power, technology, intelligence and human resources."

Japan and the US plan to sign agreements covering shipbuilding, artificial intelligence and advanced communications technologies, according to sources cited by Kyodo news agency.

Later Tuesday, Trump will visit the US naval base near Tokyo and tour the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington. He will later attend a meeting with Japanese business leaders.

After Japan, Trump will travel to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.





