Trump says he received 'perfect' MRI, does not say why doctors ordered it

US President Donald Trump acknowledged Monday that he received a magnetic resonance imaging test during a recent hospital visit, but did not disclose the reason why doctors had ordered the MRI.

"I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect," Trump, 79, told reporters, responding to a reporter who asked what was being tested by saying that the journalist can "ask the doctors."

"The doctors said some of the best, for the age, some of the best reports they've ever seen," he added.

A summary of Trump's Oct. 10 visit said the president received "advanced imaging" during his time at Walter Reed, which it described as "part of his ongoing health maintenance plan." It did not disclose what kind of imaging was done, however, and the White House has not elaborated.

"Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters," Sean Barbarbella, Trump's physician wrote in the summary of the president's hospital visit released by the White House.

The visit came just six months after his annual physical exam in April. It came after reporters noticed bruising on the back of Trump's hand that the president repeatedly tried to conceal with makeup, fueling speculation about the president's health.

Swelling in his legs, also noticed by reporters, was attributed to chronic venous insufficiency, which occurs when the valves in leg veins cannot adequately pump blood back to the heart.

The White House has not said why Trump underwent a second hospital visit this year. It is highly unusual for a president to receive more than one physical per year, but Trump is one of the oldest to hold the office.





