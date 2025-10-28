News World Iranian TV star triggers heated debate about inequality

A heated debate about social justice has been sparked in Iran following controversial remarks made by award-winning actress Fariba Naderi. Her comments were made last Thursday during an hour-long interview on "Pump," a YouTube show that is blocked in the country.

Last Thursday, Fariba Naderi held an hour-long conversation on the YouTube show "Pump," which is blocked in Iran. She spoke to host Amirhussein Ghiasi about her work but also about her private life, while he repeatedly referred to her privileged social status.



The criticism centres on a passage in which the well-known actress, jokingly but disparagingly, commented on the area where a colleague lives.



"For us ... that is no longer considered a fashionable neighbourhood," said Naderi, who won the prestigious Simorgh Award for Best Actress at the Fajr International Film Festival earlier this year.



Her remarks triggered a storm of outrage within days. The YouTube video has now been viewed almost 1 million times.



Conservatives and liberals alike expressed indignation at the statements, which have been widely criticised as "class arrogance" given Iran's severe economic crisis.



Naderi has since disabled the comment function on her Instagram account, which has around 2.2 million followers.



"Unconsciously, she used language that in today's urban culture is seen as an expression of difference and superiority," the Iranian news agency ISNA said in a commentary. It added that Naderi's words reflected a "nouveau riche mindset" — a way of thinking marked by a need for distinction and ostentatious wealth.



There has also been widespread criticism online. A communications scholar wrote on Instagram that Naderi was not the real target. "She is only a mirror. The problem is the image she reflects of a deep divide." She added: "Her interview is a serious warning — a warning that the pain of society, if overlooked, will turn into anger."



Iran has been in a severe economic crisis for years, weighed down by military tensions, international sanctions and political isolation.



Added to this are high inflation, a gloomy economic outlook and a lack of prospects. Iran's well-educated and once consumer-driven middle class is steadily shrinking, with many slipping into precarious circumstances.











