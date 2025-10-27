US SENATOR SAYS VENEZUELAN PRESIDENTS DAYS ARE NUMBERED

US senator says Venezuelan president's 'days are numbered'

US Sen. Rick Scott said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should leave the country, warning that his time in power is limited.

"If I was Maduro, I'd head to Russia or China right now," the Florida Republican told CBS in an interview published Sunday.

Scott said Maduro's "days are numbered," predicting "something's gonna happen" either internally or externally.

Asked directly whether the US is about to invade Venezuela, Scott responded that he does not think so, adding: "If we do, I'd be surprised."

His comments came as military tensions escalated in the region. A US warship arrived Sunday in Trinidad and Tobago as the Trump administration increases pressure on Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump announced earlier in October that he approved CIA operations inside Venezuela.

Scott also predicted that removing Maduro would signal "the end of Cuba," saying: "America is gonna take care of the Southern Hemisphere."

Regarding potential ground troops, the senator acknowledged that American war fatigue makes it "very difficult" to commit to such action.

However, he suggested that international forces could intervene "if they needed to."

Venezuela did not immediately respond to Scott's remarks.

Maduro earlier condemned US military movements, accusing Washington of seeking to ignite "a new eternal war."

Venezuela recently announced the deployment of 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles nationwide to strengthen air defenses.

The US has been conducting strikes on suspected Venezuelan drug vessels in international waters.





