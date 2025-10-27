TRUMP SAYS HE COULD RUN FOR VICE PRESIDENT — BUT WONT

News World Trump says he could run for vice president — but won't

President Donald Trump said on Monday that although technically eligible, he would not run for vice president after his current term because it "wouldn't be right."

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would technically be eligible to run for vice president after his current term but ruled out doing so, telling reporters it "wouldn't be right."



At the same time, Trump again declared his interest in serving a third presidential term, which is barred under the Constitution.



"I would love to do it," he told journalists travelling with him aboard Air Force One during his multi-leg trip across Asia.



The 79-year-old Republican often drops hints about his potential plans for the next presidential election, including campaign-style caps reading "Trump 2028." This has fuelled speculation over whether he might seek a way to extend his political career.



Any constitutional amendment allowing a third term would require two-thirds majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as ratification by three-quarters of US states.



Because of that high hurdle, some allies have floated the idea of Trump running as vice president. That could, in theory, see him return to the presidency if the elected president were to step down.












