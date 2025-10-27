Hurricane Melissa strengthens to category 4 as it nears Jamaica

Waves crash on the beach, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in Port Royal, Jamaica, October 26, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Hurricane Melissa reached category 4 strength as it moved northwest across the Caribbean Sea on Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

"Life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding and landslides" are anticipated in parts of Jamaica and southern Hispaniola through midweek, the NHC warned in a public advisory.

The NHC reported that a hurricane warning was in effect for Jamaica.

A hurricane watch, indicating possible hurricane conditions, was issued for Haiti's southwestern peninsula and southeastern Cuba.