Hurricane Melissa strengthens to category 4 as it nears Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa reached category 4 strength as it moved northwest across the Caribbean Sea on Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.
"Life-threatening and catastrophic flash flooding and landslides" are anticipated in parts of Jamaica and southern Hispaniola through midweek, the NHC warned in a public advisory.
The NHC reported that a hurricane warning was in effect for Jamaica.
A hurricane watch, indicating possible hurricane conditions, was issued for Haiti's southwestern peninsula and southeastern Cuba.