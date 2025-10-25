UN Convention against Cybercrime inked in Vietnam

Vietnam hosted on Saturday the signing ceremony and high-level conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Vietnam's President Luong Cuong co-chaired the ceremony and witnessed the signing by member states, according to the Viet Nam News.

Guterres, in his address at the opening ceremony, described the convention as a powerful, legally binding instrument to strengthen the collective defenses against cybercrime.

"It is a promise that fundamental human rights such as privacy, dignity, and safety must be protected both offline and online," Guterres said.

Luong Cuong called the convention a historic milestone of the beginning of a new era of global cooperation in cyberspace.

He said cyberspace is a new frontier for both development and global security, as well as a place where opportunities and risks coexist, and where technology must advance responsibly, as every online action can impact national security, economic growth, and the future of nations.

Leaders from over 110 countries travelled to Hanoi for the signing ceremony.



