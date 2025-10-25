News World Protesters in Israel demand return of 13 dead hostages

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated across Israel last night, demanding the return of the remains of 13 dead hostages whose bodies are still held in the Gaza Strip.

In Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem and other places, people also protested against the right-wing religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Haaretz newspaper reported. The largest rally in the evening took place in the centre of the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv.



The organizers, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, said there were tens of thousands of participants.



According to that group, Anat Angrest, the mother of the recently released soldier Matan Angrest spoke about her son's scars.



"His body bears scars of courage, scars that as a mother, I find difficult to look at and to imagine what he went through. He still doesn't tell me everything; he protects me," she explained.



"We will not rest until everyone is back, right down to the last hostage," Anat Angrest stressed.



The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas have so far handed over 15 dead hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement.



According to Haaretz, people at the nationwide rallies also spoke out in favour of a state investigation into the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.



The Israeli government has rejected such a commission of enquiry. Critics accuse Netanyahu and his right-wing government coalition of not taking personal responsibility for the political and military failures during the Hamas terror attack.



According to a recent poll, 52% of Israelis demand that Netanyahu should not stand again in the next elections, while 41% think he should be able to.









