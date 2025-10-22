Trump speaks to Indian Prime Minister Modi, discusses trade

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that he spoke to US President Donald Trump, with the latter describing it as a "great conversation."

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings," Modi wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the South Asian country on Monday.

"On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," Modi added.

Trump said he "had a great conversation," and the two sides also talked about trade.

"We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade," he said in the Oval Office.

"He (Modi) is not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that (Russia-Ukraine) war end as much as I do," he added.

India has increased its purchases of discounted Russian crude since 2022, becoming one of Moscow's top energy customers despite Western sanctions.





