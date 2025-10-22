Pakistan 'strongly' condemns Israel’s violations of Gaza peace agreement

Pakistan on Wednesday "strongly" condemned the renewed attacks by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of numerous civilians.

Such actions, Islamabad said, run contrary to the spirit of the Sharm el-Sheikh peace agreement.

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation and implemented on Oct. 10, stipulates a partial Israeli withdrawal from several areas in Gaza to new positions within the enclave known as the "yellow line."

Israeli forces, however, have repeatedly violated the ceasefire.

"Pakistan urges the international community to take urgent and effective measures to end these violations and to ensure full implementation of the ceasefire and protection of Palestinian civilians," a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for the Palestinian people, Pakistan called for an immediate end to Israeli hostilities and reiterated its principled position for the establishment of an "independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital."

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,200 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.