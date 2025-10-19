Tufan Erhürman wins TRNC presidential election - unofficial results

Main opposition leader Tufan Erhürman of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) took an early lead Sunday in the presidential election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The TRNC Supreme Election Board reported that with 735 of 777 ballot boxes counted so far, Erhürman had 62.8% of the vote, while incumbent President Ersin Tatar trailed with 35.77%.

Polling for the first round of the presidential election began on Sunday morning.

TRNC voters began casting ballots at 8 am (0500GMT) and cast their ballots until 6 pm (1500 GMT) at 777 polling stations across the country.

The TRNC has 218,313 eligible voters.

Incumbent President Ersin Tatar is running as an independent candidate, while Tufan Erhürman, leader of the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP), is contesting as his party's candidate.

Mehmet Hasgüler, Arif Salih Kırdağ, Ahmet Boran, and İbrahim Yazıcı are running as independent candidates, while Osman Zorba is representing the Cyprus Socialist Party.

Hüseyin Gürlek, who was also expected to run for the election and whose name is placed on the ballot, announced on Saturday that he withdrew his candidacy in favor of Ersin Tatar.

A candidate will be elected president in the first round if they receive more than 50% of the vote (an absolute majority).

If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, the top two candidates receiving the most votes in the first round will advance to the second round, to be held within seven days.

The candidate receiving the highest number of votes in the second round will assume the presidential seat.