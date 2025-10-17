VENEZUELAS MADURO ACCUSES US OF SEEKING REGIME CHANGE

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the United States on Thursday of orchestrating a regime change operation.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the National Congress of Chefs and Chefs of the Homeland in Plaza Bicentenario in the capital Caracas, Maduro said US President Donald Trump authorized the CIA to conduct operations in Venezuela under the pretext of "combating drug trafficking."

"The CIA has been sent to Venezuela for regime change. Since its creation, no US government has so openly ordered this agency to kill, overthrow or destroy other countries," he said.

He accused Washington of attempting regime change and claimed the CIA had been conspiring against Venezuela for 26 years, adding that "all coups in Latin America" were backed by the agency.

"For the first time in our history, a US administration openly declares its intent to attack another country. They aim to scare, divide and demoralize our people through psychological warfare. But our nation remains united and determined," he said.

"To the conspirators, imperialists and their media outlets, I have bad news: the political and military leadership of the revolution has never been more united to defend our homeland."

Maduro said 6.2 million citizens are part of the National Integrated Defense System and would resist any external threat.

He further criticized Washington's interventionist policies, saying: "If Venezuela did not possess oil, gas, gold, fertile land and water, the imperialists wouldn't even look at our country."

Trump previously confirmed granting the CIA authority to conduct operations in Venezuela as part of his administration's anti-narcotics campaign.

In recent months, the US deployed a naval force, including submarines and warships, off the Venezuelan coast under the directive.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that US forces were "prepared for operations in Venezuela, including regime change."

In response, Maduro mobilized 4.5 million militia members, declaring readiness to repel any attack.

US strikes on boats allegedly linked to drug trafficking traveling near Venezuelan waters have drawn criticism from Caracas and the international community, which called them "violations of international law."





