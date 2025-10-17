Türkiye, Syria discuss defense and security issues in Damascus

A delegation from the Turkish National Defense Ministry paid an official visit to the Syrian capital Damascus on Friday.

Led by Lt. Gen. Ilkay Altindag, the ministry's director general of defense and security, the delegation met with Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra, Syria's defense minister.

A statement posted on Turkish social media platform NSosyal said the visit included discussions of defense and security issues between the neighboring countries.

The post also featured photos of the visit.

Since the ouster of Bashar Assad in late 2024, Syria's new government has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and expanding cooperation with regional and international partners, with Türkiye being one of the most prominent.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. Sharaa's new transitional administration was formed in January.