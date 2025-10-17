News World Germany, Türkiye agree to deepen cooperation on crisis management

Germany and Türkiye agreed to step up cooperation in tackling international crises, particularly in Gaza, Ukraine and Syria, the two countries' top diplomats said on Friday following talks in Ankara.



"I believe that close coordination between Türkiye and Germany can make a decisive contribution to the future," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.



Wadephul was referring to the US-backed Gaza peace plan. He praised Ankara's engagement in the initiative and its influence over the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas.



Fidan said Ankara is ready to join the peacekeeping and infrastructure missions envisioned in the Gaza plan, details of which remain unclear.



Fidan added that Hamas currently lacks the resources to recover the remains of missing Israeli hostages, a point of contention as Hamas has said it is unable to retrieve them within the time agreed in the ceasefire agreement without heavy equipment.



Regarding Turkey's European Union membership bid, Wadephul reaffirmed Germany's support, provided Ankara advances reforms, particularly on human rights.



"What matters to me is seeing genuine political will for Turkey to move seriously toward the European Union," he said.



Fidan called on Germany to back progress on Türkiye-EU customs union modernization and visa liberalization demands.



Ahead of the trip, Wadephul said Berlin can play a key role in restoring ties between Israel and Türkiye following the peace deal in Gaza, while on the plane to the Turkish capital.



"I see a definite role for Germany in re-establishing understanding and a common level between Israel and Türkiye," he said.



Wadephul also called on Türkiye to use its good relations with Hamas to pressure the group to implement the US-backed peace plan in the Gaza Strip.



Wadephul said the relationship between Israel and Türkiye has worsened significantly since the October 7, 2023, attacks led by Hamas, which sparked the war in the coastal territory.









