Putin: Syria’s vote to strengthen political unity

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that the recent parliamentary election in Syria will bolster ties and dialogue between "all political forces" in the country.

"Despite the fact that Syria is currently going through difficult times, this will nevertheless strengthen ties and interaction between all political forces in Syria," Putin said in opening remarks during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in the Russian capital.

Sharaa arrived in Moscow earlier Wednesday, according to Syrian local media, in what is his first official visit to the country since assuming office in December 2024, following the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

A day after his ouster, the Kremlin declared Assad and his family were given asylum in Russia.

Expressing that Russia has always been guided by the interests of the Syrian people in its relations with the country, Putin said the ties between Moscow and Damascus have always been "exclusively friendly."

Putin further defined Syria's parliamentary election last month as a "great success," arguing it will lead to the "consolidation of society."

The Russian president also noted that the two countries have had an intergovernmental commission working since 1993, which he said is now resuming its work.

Putin also expressed his gratitude for the hosting of the Russian delegation during Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak's visit to the Syrian capital earlier this month, and said that "many interesting and useful initiatives" were outlined during the visit.

"We, for our part, are prepared to do everything possible to implement them, as well as to maintain regular contacts and consultations through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Putin added.





