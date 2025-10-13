Russian top diplomat voices support for Gaza summit in Egypt

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday expressed support for the Gaza summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, saying Moscow expects all agreements reached at the meeting to be implemented and urging all sides to ensure an immediate ceasefire.

"We sincerely wish success to today's summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, where more than 20 countries from the Arab world and several Western states are participating," Lavrov told journalists from Arab countries in Moscow.

He said Russia hopes the agreements will be carried out, noting that "both Hamas and Tel Aviv" have made statements suggesting the crisis could flare up again.

"I believe it is crucial that those who initiated this forum -- first and foremost President Trump, with the support of the Egyptian president, as well as the leadership of Qatar and Türkiye -- focus on the need for an immediate ceasefire, adherence to the agreed-upon withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the establishment of humanitarian aid, and the restoration of this beautiful place on Earth," Lavrov said.

The top diplomat added that Russia would not refuse participation in the process if requested by summit participants but "will not impose itself."

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel's war on the Gaza Strip is officially over, shortly after Hamas completed the release of all 20 living Israeli hostages under a 20-point ceasefire agreement.

The deal, which also includes the release of 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, was mediated with the participation of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye.





