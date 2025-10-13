News World Hostage forum: Hamas to hand over four deceased captives on Monday

Hostage forum: Hamas to hand over four deceased captives on Monday

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced on Monday that it anticipates Hamas will hand over the remains of only four of the 28 hostages who died while in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

DPA WORLD Published October 13,2025 Subscribe

Hamas is expected on Monday only to hand over four of the 28 deceased hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.



Neither Israeli officials nor Hamas representatives have confirmed the information.



However, the Israeli military has said that it does not expect all the bodies to be handed over today, even though it had been stipulated in the agreement between Israel and Hamas.



"The hostage families were shocked and dismayed to learn that only 4 deceased hostages will be returned today, out of 28 held by Hamas," the forum wrote on X.



"This represents a blatant breach of the agreement by Hamas. We expect Israel's government and the mediators to take immediate action to rectify this grave injustice."



"We will not abandon any hostage," the statement continued. "The mediators must enforce the agreement's terms and ensure Hamas pays a price for this violation."



The last 20 living hostages were transferred to Israel earlier Monday.











