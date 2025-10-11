Trump says he believes Gaza ceasefire will 'hold'

US President Donald Trump said he believed the Israeli ceasefire that began in Gaza on Friday would hold as Israel and Hamas are "tired" of fighting.

"It'll hold. I think it'll hold. They're all tired of the fighting," Trump told reporters, confirming his plans to travel to Israel and mediator Egypt this weekend.

Trump eyes Monday for Hamas hostage release

Trump said on Friday the hostages held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza are due to "come back" on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said there were approximately 28 bodies to be recovered. He said he thought he would be traveling to Cairo and he would later speak to the Israeli Knesset, before returning to the U.S. on Tuesday.







