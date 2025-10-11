Indonesia lauds role of Türkiye, US, Egypt, Qatar on Gaza ceasefire

Indonesia lauded the role of Türkiye, the US, Egypt and Qatar on the Gaza ceasefire, while pledging to "participate actively" in supporting the reconstruction process in Gaza.

"Indonesia expresses its appreciation for the mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, and underscores the importance of implementing all provisions of the ceasefire agreement in good faith," an Indonesian Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday.

Jakarta expressed hope that humanitarian access will be immediately and widely opened, while welcoming the "phase one" of the ceasefire.

Indonesia urged the international community to "seize this momentum to resume the peace process in Palestine based on the Two-State Solution and to realize the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and international law."

A Gaza ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas early Thursday in Egypt's Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh, mediated by guarantor states Qatar, Egypt, the US and Türkiye.

The 20-point ceasefire plan, first announced on Sept. 29 by Trump, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and diseases.

Israel has approved "phase one" of the ceasefire agreement, and Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said the group received guarantees that the deal means the war in Gaza "has ended completely."

























































