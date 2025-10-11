Hamas expects 'difficulties' in Gaza peace talks: official

Negotiations over phase two of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan will be complex and difficult, a senior Hamas official told AFP on Saturday.

"The second phase of the Trump plan, as it is clear from the points themselves, contains many complexities and difficulties," political bureau member Hossam Badran said in an interview.

"Hamas will 'repel aggression' if Gaza war resumes"

Hamas is ready to fight back if US President Donald Trump's peace deal unravels and hostilities with Israel resume in the Gaza Strip, Badran said in a statement.

"We hope that we will not return to (war), but our Palestinian people and the resistance force will undoubtedly confront and use all their capabilities to repel this aggression if this battle is imposed," Badran also said.

'Absurd' for Hamas members to leave Gaza

The proposal for Hamas members to leave the Gaza Strip under US President Donald Trump's peace plan is "absurd", Badran underlined.

"Talk about expelling Palestinians, whether they're Hamas members or not, from their land is absurd and nonsense," the political bureau member stressed in an interview.

Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing

Badran told AFP the group would not take part in the formal signing of the Gaza peace deal in Egypt.

"The matter of the official signing -- we will not be involved. Hamas "acted principally through... Qatari and Egyptian mediators" during ceasefire talks in Egypt," Badran said in a statement.





