Venezuela urges UN Security Council session on US military moves

Venezuela on Thursday sent a letter to the UN Security Council, calling for an emergency session over the US military activity in the Caribbean region, and alleging that US is aiming for a regime change in .

According to a report by Agencia Venezolana de Noticias, Venezuela conveyed the letter to the UN Security Council through its permanent representative to the UN, Samuel Moncada.

The letter alleged that the White House aimed for "regime change" in Venezuela, emphasizing that this was the reason for requesting the urgent convening of the UN Security Council.

The letter highlighted the "unprecedented" military buildup by the US in the Caribbean region, noting that US forces were only a few miles from Venezuela's shores.

The letter mentioned that under President Donald Trump's administration, the US had unilaterally imposed over 1,000 sanctions on Venezuela.

It claimed that the US, under the guise of the "war on drugs," was attempting to seize Venezuela's natural resources, supported by unfounded accusations.

The letter also argued that the US military actions violated the Treaty of Tlatelolco, which had made Latin America free of nuclear weapons, by deploying a nuclear submarine near the Venezuelan coast.

It mentioned attacks on fishing boats in the Caribbean Sea and alleged violations of its sovereignty by the US military deployment.

The US has recently carried out at least four strikes in the Caribbean Sea against vessels allegedly carrying illegal drugs in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela.





