US Senate passes 2026 defense policy bill

The US Senate approved its sweeping annual defense policy bill Thursday following a bipartisan breakthrough that cleared the way for final passage.

By a vote of 77-20, the Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) as amended.

Sen. Rand Paul voted no. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Ted Cruz and Thom Tillis did not vote.

The measure, which was passed by the House in September, would authorize approximately $925 billion in defense spending.

Following the voting, Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker told the Senate floor that he was delighted that the upper chamber passed the 2026 NDAA with "such an overwhelming vote."

"This bill includes $924.7 (billion) as a top line. This is an increase, and it is needed. It recognizes the urgent need to rebuild our military systems, technologies and hardware. We also adopted the most significant acquisition reform proposal in decades," Wicker added.





