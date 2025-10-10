Syrian FM al-Shaibani sees chance to turn Syria-Lebanon ties into political, economic partnership

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on Friday affirmed there is a historic opportunity to transform his country's relationship with Lebanon from a tense security-based one into a political and economic partnership, SANA news agency reported.

Shaibani arrived in the capital Beirut early Friday, marking the first visit to Lebanon by a Cabinet minister in Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's government.

"There is a historic opportunity to turn the relationship between Syria and Lebanon from a tense security relationship in the past into a political and economic partnership that benefits both the Syrian and Lebanese peoples," he told a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Raji.

He emphasized Syria's determination to overcome all obstacles of the past with Lebanon and to strengthen ties based on mutual respect and shared interests that serve both nations.

"This visit comes under the direction of President Ahmad al-Sharaa to affirm the depth of relations between the two countries and to embody the new Syria's orientation based on mutual respect," Shaibani added.

He said Syria "is entering a stage of recovery and reconstruction, one of the main foundations of which is building political relations on the principles of reciprocal cooperation, respect for the sovereignty of neighboring states, and non-interference in their internal affairs."

The minister also thanked Lebanon for hosting Syrian refugees during the previous years despite its own economic hardships.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Raji said a "new page has been opened between Lebanon and Syria, and we hope it will be an auspicious beginning."

He confirmed "a commitment from both the Syrian and Lebanese sides to respect the Lebanese state and to refrain from interfering in its affairs--a positive path."

"I inform the Lebanese people that work of the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council has been suspended and that it will soon be formally abolished," he added.

He stressed that "relations between the Lebanese and Syrian states are now direct."

-Better ties

Shaibani also held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, east of Beirut.

Aoun said Lebanon looks forward to "strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, and to activating cooperation in political, economic, and security fields in a way that achieves stability for both Lebanon and Syria," a presidency statement said.

He noted that Damascus' decision to suspend the work of the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council "necessitates the activation of diplomatic relations" between the two countries.

"We are awaiting the appointment of a new Syrian ambassador to Lebanon to follow up on all issues through the two embassies in Damascus and Beirut," Aoun said.

"We have a long road ahead," the president added. "The interests of our two brotherly countries rise above all other considerations, and we have no choice but to agree on what ensures those interests."

Aoun also said that the situation on the Lebanese-Syrian border "has become better than before."

He said issues such as land and maritime borders, a gas pipeline, and detained Syrians in Lebanon "require follow-up, as agreed upon with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during previous meetings in Cairo and Doha."

Shaibani, for his part, reaffirmed Syria's respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and keenness to build strong relations based on mutual respect and cooperation.

"There are plans we are currently discussing with international support to ensure a dignified and sustainable return of Syrian refugees, and address post-war challenges in Syria through infrastructure development, reconstruction, and other means."

- Official diplomatic channels

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry had been notified on Friday morning, through the Syrian Embassy in Beirut, of the decision to suspend the work of the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council and to restrict all communications between the two countries to official diplomatic channels, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The Higher Council had been established on May 22, 1991 under the Treaty of Brotherhood, Cooperation, and Coordination signed by the late presidents Hafez al-Assad and Elias Hrawi.

It served as the official framework regulating relations between the two states.

However, after the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon in 2005, the council's role sharply declined and became largely symbolic and administrative.

In recent months, diplomatic coordination between Beirut and Damascus has intensified on several key issues — most notably the files of missing persons, land-border demarcation, and efforts to boost economic cooperation.

The Lebanese-Syrian border had witnessed a serious escalation in March 2025, when armed men crossed into Syrian territory and abducted three soldiers before executing them.

After days of clashes and exchanges of fire between Syrian forces and Lebanese gunmen, the defense ministers of both countries — Murhaf Abu Qasra of Syria and Michel Mansi of Lebanon — announced an agreement to ceasefire and prevent further border tensions following a phone call on March 17.

Shaibani arrived in Beirut accompanied by a delegation to meet Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Foreign Minister Raji.

In April, Salam met Sharaa in Damascus, in the first visit by a Lebanese official since Sharaa took office, and discussed several issues of mutual concern, most notably the issue of Syrian detainees in Lebanon.