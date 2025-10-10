South Korea welcomes Gaza ceasefire plan, prisoner exchange

South Korea on Thursday welcomed the signing off by Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire deal, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We highly appreciate US President Donald Trump's initiative for this agreement, as well as efforts of neighboring countries such as Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye to mediate," said the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry expressed optimism that the hostages will be released and humanitarian conditions in Gaza will improve in the near future.

The government "hopes the latest agreement will become a critical turning point for the restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East," it added.

Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first phase of his plan for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

On Sept. 29, he unveiled a 20-point plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip.

Phase two of the plan calls for establishing a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas' participation, the formation of a security force made up of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas. It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.

Arab and Muslim countries have welcomed the plan, but some officials have also said that many details in it need discussion and negotiations to be fully implemented.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.