Somalia, Djibouti welcome Gaza ceasefire

Somalia and Djibouti have welcomed the Gaza peace deal and applaud the regional and international efforts to secure a ceasefire, humanitarian access, and the prisoner release.

In a statement, Somalia's Foreign Ministry on Friday reaffirmed its support for Palestinian rights, including the establishment of an independent sovereign state.

"Somalia hopes that this agreement will serve as a genuine step towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace that ends the suffering of the Palestinian people and consolidates security and stability in the region."

Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, in a statement, commended the efforts of the US, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye.

"We urge full implementation to secure peace, humanitarian access and a credible path to a two-state solution," he said in a statement.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas early Thursday in Egypt's Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh, mediated by the guarantor states-Qatar, Egypt, the US, and Türkiye.

The 20-point ceasefire plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and diseases.





