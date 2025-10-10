North Korea’s leader vows to turn country into ‘affluent paradise’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to transform the country into an "affluent" socialist "paradise" during an event marking the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, state media said Friday.

Kim made the promise in a speech at Pyongyang's May Day Stadium the previous day, which was attended by foreign dignitaries and various groups, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Reflecting on the party's history, Kim said it had to balance both economic development and a nuclear buildup to counter nuclear threats from US imperialists during the political turmoil of the 1990s.

"Historically, there has been no such country in the world as ours, which had to carry out so many tasks, both challenging and gigantic, for national defense and construction, even as it was facing constant and tenacious pressure, interference and threats of aggression by outside forces," he said.

Despite ongoing "ferocious political and military" pressures from adversaries, he said North Korea's "international prestige" as a dedicated socialist state grows each year. Kim expressed confidence that with continued effort, the country could dramatically improve its situation and achieve its objectives.

"I will surely turn this country into a more affluent and beautiful land and into the best socialist paradise in the world," he vowed, as quoted by KCNA.

The celebrations Thursday included fireworks, mass games and an art performance. Key foreign guests were Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev and Vietnam's Communist Party leader To Lam.





