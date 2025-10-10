Melania Trump says some children caught in Ukraine war returned to families after talks with Putin

U.S. first lady Melania Trump said she had secured an open line of communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin about repatriating children caught up in the Ukrainian war, and that some have been returned to their families with more to be reunited soon.

"This remains an ongoing effort," she told reporters at the White House on Friday. She said Putin had responded to her letter earlier this year and that they remained in touch.

"President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication about the welfare of these children," she said. "For the past few months, both sides have participated in several back channel meetings and calls."

The first lady said her representative was working directly with Putin's team to secure the safe reunification of children with their families between Russia and Ukraine.

Eight children had been returned to their families within the last 24 hours, she said.

President Trump has expressed frustration in recent weeks for not ending the war in Ukraine, which he had promised as a candidate to do within a day.









