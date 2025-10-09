Israeli army continues attacks on Gaza despite ceasefire agreement

The Israeli army continued airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday despite a ceasefire agreement to end a 2-year deadly war in the Palestinian enclave, medics and witnesses said.

Medical sources told Anadolu that four civilians were injured in Israeli strikes targeting several areas in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City. Columns of smoke were reported rising from the targeted areas.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army shelled various areas of Khan Younis, injuring three people.

Israeli warplanes and artillery also continued to shell several areas across the enclave, particularly the Tel Hawa and Sabra neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Heavy and continuous gunfire was also reported in Gaza City, witnesses said, with no available information yet about casualties.

The latest Israeli attacks came despite a ceasefire agreement reached early Thursday between Hamas and Israel in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh city, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and diseases.





