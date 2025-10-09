India, Australia to boost security cooperation

India and Australia agreed to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in security during talks between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, officials said Thursday.

Singh, who is on an official visit to Australia, held discussions with Marles at the inaugural Australia-India Defense Ministers' Dialogue.

Marles, who also serves as deputy prime minister, described the meeting as "productive," writing on US social media company X: "It's the first time in 12 years that an Indian defense minister has visited Australia, and it was fantastic to elevate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"As top-tier security partners we've agreed to boost dialogue, cooperation and complexity in joint and multilateral exercises across the services," he said.

Singh said the two sides reviewed the "full spectrum of India-Australia defense cooperation, including defense industry, cyber defense, maritime security and regional challenges."

"We reaffirmed the importance of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Singh said, adding: "Together, we will deepen cooperation for a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific."

India's state-run broadcaster Doordarshan News reported Thursday that both nations also signed key defense agreements during the visit.





