France welcomes Israel-Hamas deal on 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire plan

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the Israel-Hamas agreement on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire plan, saying it brings "immense hope."

"Immense hope for the hostages and their families, for the Palestinians in Gaza, and for the region," Macron said through the US social media company X.

"I welcome the agreement reached last night for the release of the hostages and the ceasefire in Gaza, and the efforts of (US) President (Donald) Trump, as well as the Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators, to achieve it."

Calling on parties to "strictly respect" the terms of the deal, he said: "This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution."

He also voiced France's readiness to contribute to this goal, and said the issue will be discussed later on the day in Paris with the country's international partners.

His remarks came after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and disease.