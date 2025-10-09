Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand welcome Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

Australia, India, Pakistan and New Zealand on Thursday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-release agreement in the Gaza Strip.

US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas have signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed deal aimed at ending the war in the besieged enclave.

Hamas announced early Thursday that it has agreed to the first phase of Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, appreciating his efforts along with those of Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Canberra welcomes the announcement and urges "all parties to respect the terms of the plan," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

"After more than two years of conflict, hostages held and a devastating loss of civilian life, this is a much-needed step towards peace," Albanese said.

"Australia has consistently been part of international calls for a ceasefire, the return of the hostages and the unimpeded flow of aid to Gaza," he added.

Albanese also thanked Trump for his diplomatic efforts and acknowledged the important role of Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye in delivering the agreement.

"There is a very long road to recovery in Gaza, securing long-term peace and building the Palestinian state," he added

"Together with our partners, Australia will continue to do what we can to contribute to a just and enduring two-state solution," he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement that New Delhi welcomes the agreement, hoping that the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the agreement will bring an end to the genocide in Gaza and is a ''historic opportunity'' to secure lasting peace in the Middle East.

In a post on the US social media company X's platform, Sharif said that along with Trump, the ''resolute and wise'' leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye are also to be applauded for their untiring efforts to negotiate a deal.

''Most of all, we must all pay tribute to the Palestinian people -- who have suffered in an unprecedented manner, one that should never, ever be repeated,'' he added.

''I also note with grave concern, and strongly condemn, the recent provocations at Masjid Al Aqsa. The world must hold the occupiers and illegal settlers to account and prevent any further actions that undermine the enormous efforts made by President Trump to reduce tensions and pave the way for lasting peace,'' he said.

''We will continue to work with partners, friends and the leaders of brotherly nations to ensure that peace, security and dignity for the Palestinian people are established in accordance with their wishes and UN resolutions,'' he added.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the deal is an "essential first step towards achieving lasting peace."

"Over the past two years, both Israelis and Palestinians have suffered immensely," he said in a statement.

"Today is a positive first step in bringing that suffering to an end."

Peters urged Israel and Hamas to continue working towards a "complete resolution."

"Hamas needs to release all of the hostages and Israel must withdraw their troops to the agreed-upon line," he added.

He also commended the efforts of the parties involved in the negotiations, including the US, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.





