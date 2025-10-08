Putin says Russia seized 5,000 sq km in Ukraine this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his country took control of nearly 5,000 square kilometers (1,930 square miles) in Ukraine this year as the over three-and-a-half-year conflict rages on.

"This year, we liberated nearly 5,000 square kilometers, 4,900 to be specific, and 212 population centers. Our soldiers and officers played the decisive role in making that happen," Putin told a meeting with top military officials, including Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, in the city of St. Petersburg late Tuesday.

Claiming that Russia forces fully retain their strategic initiative in the ongoing Ukraine war, Putin said the country's defense industry is playing a "crucial role" in ensuring the military's "successful operations."

He claimed Ukrainian troops are retreating along the entire front line despite putting up "persistent resistance."

"Against this backdrop, in an attempt to show its Western sponsors at least some semblance of success, the Kyiv regime is trying to target civilian facilities deep inside our territory. This will not help it," Putin added.

He said their goal is to ensure the safety of Russian citizens, as well as the safety of the strategic sites and civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities.

Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who also attended the meeting, reported to Putin that the directions of Pokrovsk and Dnipropetrovsk are where the most active fighting is taking place.

He claimed that Russian troops took control of over 200 square kilometers (77 square miles) in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions since Sept. 1.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on the claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.