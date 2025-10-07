 Contact Us
News World Trump calls off diplomatic outreach to Venezuela - NYT report

Trump calls off diplomatic outreach to Venezuela - NYT report

According to a New York Times report on Monday, President Donald Trump has ended diplomatic outreach to Venezuela and ordered his special envoy, Richard Grenell, to cease all related efforts.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 07,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP CALLS OFF DIPLOMATIC OUTREACH TO VENEZUELA - NYT REPORT

U.S. President Donald Trump has called off efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement with Venezuela and told his special envoy Richard Grenell to stop all outreach, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing officials.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly alleged that the U.S. is hoping to drive him from power. Washington in August doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $50 million, accusing him of links to drug trafficking and criminal groups that Maduro denies.